WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Customers of Kansas Gas Service will see higher bills for the next five to 10 years with a plan approved by state regulators.

The gas company wants to recoup $366 million it spent during the historic cold outbreak in February 2021. The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) approved a settlement agreement on Tuesday.

KGS customers will pay anywhere from $5 to $7 more a month, but the exact amount and length of time are unclear because of the financing process.

Under the KCC-approved agreement, KGS will apply for Securitized Utility Tariff Bonds to obtain the most favorable financing to reduce costs to ratepayers. The 2021 Kansas Legislature passed the Utility Financing and Securitization Act, allowing utilities to use securitized bonds to pay for extraordinary costs at more favorable terms than traditional financing.

The KCC will review the plan to ensure the lowest possible bond costs will be passed on to customers. The application and review process could take six to eight months.

The exact dollar amount KGS customers will pay won’t be known until the securitization process is finished, but the KCC says estimates range from $5 to $7 a month for five to 10 years.

The Commission emphasized it was in the public interest for KGS to incur the extraordinary costs to ensure the integrity of the gas system and ensure continuous service to its customers.

“A lesser response could have resulted in catastrophic property damage and serious public safety implications, including potential loss of life,” the KCC said in a news release. “When extraordinary costs are unavoidable and necessary to benefit the public, it is in the public interest to allow recovery of such costs.”

Tuesday’s order states that any proceeds received by KGS from ongoing federal or state investigations into market manipulation, price gouging or civil suits will be passed on to customers. In addition, KGS has agreed to file a plan to assist low-income customers in its service territory by December 31.

A second order, addressing a proposed unanimous settlement on a waiver of penalties for gas marketers and transportation customers (large volume users that buy gas directly through natural gas suppliers or marketers using KGS to deliver the fuel) under KGS’ Tariff will be issued by March 7. A hearing on that settlement was held on February 4.

The utility, like others regulated by the KCC, was ordered to do everything possible to continue providing natural gas service to its customers, defer the charges, and then develop a plan to allow customers to pay the unusually high costs over time to minimize the financial impact.

Two weeks ago, the KCC approved a settlement agreement outlining how Black Hills Energy will recover $87.9 million in deferred natural gas costs. As a result, Black Hills Energy residential customers will pay $11.47 more a month for five years.