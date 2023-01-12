TOPEKA, Kan. — Following multiple tests for COVID-19 after a positive test earlier this week, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has been cleared to return to work.

The announcement came from Office of the Governor spokesperson Cassie Nichols, who reports that Kelly has been cleared to return to work by Friday, Jan. 13.

The Kansas Governor’s Office said on Tuesday Kelly had tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing cold-like symptoms.

Kelly continued to test and after several subsequent negative tests, her physician and experts at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment determined she does not have COVID-19 and that the original test was a false positive, according to the governor’s office.

Kelly still plans to deliver her State of the State Address on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

“After receiving a positive result on a COVID test, Governor Kelly followed all protocols by self-isolating at home while continuing to work,” said Joan Duwve, state health officer with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Duwve says with the increased time indoors this winter, anytime Kansans are not feeling well they should follow the infection prevention protocols and get tested for respiratory viruses such as COVID-19 or influenza, and stay home until they are no longer experiencing symptoms.