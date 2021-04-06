Kansas Gov. Kelly signs bill mandating all schools provide full in-person learning

This computer screen capture from Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s page on Facebook shows her giving the annual State of the State address, Tuesday, Kan., Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Topeka, Kan. Kelly says that given the recent mob violence in Washington, the state’s leaders must “must commit ourselves to set an example” of working together. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. — Governor Laura Kelly has signed a bill that mandates all school districts within Kansas provide a full in-person learning option for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The bill takes effect and will “be in force” upon publication. Though it does not ban alternative options, students must be allowed to come full time if they want.

Kelly said SB63 is a sign of faith that her administration wants everyone to get back to school and back to normal. She said all teachers who want a vaccine in the state have received at least one shot.

“Among other efforts, we earmarked vaccines specifically for school staff – and all teachers and staff members who wanted a vaccine have now received at least their first dose,” Kelly said in a statement.

She said every school in the state is already offering an in-person option for students. This bill would prevent schools from retreating from full-time.

“As we maintain quick and efficient vaccine distribution, COVID-19 case numbers in Kansas continue to drop – and our schools have taken steps to safely and responsibly re-introduce in-person learning,” she said in the statement.