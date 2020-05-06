Kansas Gov. Kelly to order flags at half-staff in honor of fallen Overland Park Officer Mosher

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly will order flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Overland Park Officer Mike Mosher, who died Sunday.

Kelly said flags will fly at half-staff on the day of Mosher’s memorial service, which Overland Park police tell FOX4 is set for May 13. The governor’s order will be announced once the service date is publicly announced.

Mosher, a nearly 15-year veteran of the Overland Park Police Department, was killed in a shootout with a hit-and-run suspect Sunday.

Police said the suspect was 38-year-old Phillip Michael Carney of Overland Park.

Mosher saw a hit-and-run crash near 143rd and Antioch when he was off-duty but in uniform because he was headed into work.

He tried to stop Carney near 143rd and Antioch, but a pursuit began. Mosher followed the suspect’s vehicle to 123rd and Mackey where the suspect stopped, and Mosher approached the vehicle.

That’s when gunshots were exchanged, and both Mosher and Carney were shot. Carney died at the scene.

Mosher was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition where he later died with his wife and daughter at his side.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of Officer Mike Mosher’s death,” Kelly said. “When our officers sign up to protect and serve our communities, they are putting their lives on the line for us.

“The sacrifices he and his family have made will certainly not be forgotten. Officer Mosher was an outstanding officer, and I offer my sincere condolences to his family during this difficult time.”

The 37-year-old was a highly decorated officer, recently earning the Metropolitan Chiefs and Sheriffs Association Officer of the Year award after stopping a man who was shooting an AK-47 at an Overland Park apartment complex.

He was also the president of the Overland Park Fraternal Order of Police.

Kelly also signed a new executive order Wednesday, amending a previous order, to add first responders to the list of people who are able to be recognized posthumously with flags flown at half-staff. The new order now includes law enforcement, fire and emergency responders.