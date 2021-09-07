Kansas Gov. orders flags at half-staff in honor of Overland Park officer who died from COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. — In honor of Overland Park Police Officer Freddie Castro who died of COVID-19 last week, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in Overland Park on Wednesday.

“I want to offer my sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Officer Freddie Castro – my thoughts are with them and the entire Overland Park community during this difficult time,” Kelly said.

The order starts at sunup and ends at sundown.

Castro was 23 years old when he died and joined the Overland Park Police Department in 2019.

OPPD invites the community to honor Castro by lining the streets of his funeral procession on Wednesday at 3 p.m. The procession will travel north on Nall Avenue from west 143rd Street to College Avenue, turning west on College and proceed to Metcalf Avenue.

“We owe Officer Castro a great debt of gratitude for his commitment to his community. He will be missed,” Kelly said.