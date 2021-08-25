Kansas Gov. Kelly tells some state employees to work from home as COVID-19 cases surge

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers final questions related to the COVID-19 pandemic during a press briefing Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. (Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal via AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. — Hundreds of state employees are returning home to work at the direction of Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly.

Kelly issued new guidance Wednesday. It directs state agencies that are under the jurisdiction of the Executive Branch to resume remote work, if possible.

Those employees will work remotely through at least October 4. Gov. Kelly said she will reexamine the COVID-19 threat at that time.

Kelly said she hopes the decision will help control the spread of COVID-19 and its variants.

“Since the start of the pandemic, my administration has followed the best public health guidance to keep our communities safe, mitigate the spread of the virus, and reduce strain on hospitals,” Governor Kelly said. “The decision to return to remote work was not made lightly – but we know that this is a necessary step to prevent COVID-19 infections. I am confident that our state employees will continue to provide quality services to all Kansans who need them.”

Mask requirements, social distancing and other measures will be in place for employees who must go to the office to perform their jobs.

Offices that serve customers are encouraged to shift to “appointment only” or other options previously used during the pandemic.

Many state employees worked remotely for over a year before returning to the office in June.