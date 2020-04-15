Kansas governor extends stay-at-home order until May 3, 2020

TOPEKA, Kan. — With the number of COVID-19 cases continuing to increase each day and Kansas not hitting their peak in numbers yet, Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday afternoon that the statewide stay-at-home order will remain in effect until midnight on May 3, 2020.

The order had originally been set to expire this Sunday, April 19. Internal projections show the number of cases will peak in late April.

Kelly said from now until May 3, her administration will consult with business leaders, health experts, economists, and other industry and community leaders to continue the best path forward beyond that point so that the economy can be opened safely and effectively.

“We are taking this action in collaboration with Governor Mike Parson of Missouri as well as Kansas City metro mayors,” Kelly said at her briefing Wednesday. “We believe a regional approach will reduce confusion and help keep our community safe on both sides of the state line.”

As of Wednesday, KDHE is reporting 1,494 cases from 63 of the 105 Kansas counties, including 76 deaths within the state. Please note that the total amount includes the number of deaths as well as those who have recovered and are still recovering from the virus.

Under the stay-at-home order, Kansas are directed to stay at home unless performing one of the following essential activities:

Obtaining food, medicine and other household necessities;

Going to and from work at a business or organization performing an essential function as identified in the Kansas Essential Function Framework;

Seeking medical care;

Caring for children, family members or pets, or caring for a vulnerable person in another location;

Engaging in an outdoor activity, provided individuals maintain a distance of six feet from one another and abide by the 10-person limitation on gather size.

Governor Kelly explained that this action became necessary for three key reasons:

To provide statewide uniformity in response efforts

To prevent overwhelming hospitals – especially rural hospitals – who may not have the same capacity to handle an influx of COVID-19 patients

To buy Kansas more time as the state officials work with federal partners to secure badly needed protective personal equipment, additional ventilators and COVID-19 testing supplies.

The executive order can be viewed here: Executive Order 20-16

For additional information visit kdehks.gov/coronavirus.

FOX4 is tracking the coronavirus. Stay informed by clicking or tapping, here.