Kansas governor gets COVID booster, urges vaccinations

This photo from Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, shows Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly after an event in Topeka, Kan. The Democratic governor is suggesting that President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates will be difficult for the state to deal with and is questioning whether they will work even though mandates have boosted inoculation rates in other places. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has received her COVID-19 booster shot and is urging others to get vaccinated as well.

Kelly, a Democrat, said in a statement that she “wouldn’t ask any Kansan to do something I wasn’t willing to do myself” after getting the Moderna booster Friday.

Federal health officials recommend boosters for people who received Pfizer or Moderna vaccinations at least six months ago if they’re 65 or older, or are at high risk of COVID-19 because of health problems or their job or living conditions.

Any Johnson & Johnson recipient can get a booster at least two months later.