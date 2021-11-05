Kansas Governor Laura Kelly speaks out against federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate

This computer screen capture from Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s page on Facebook shows her giving the annual State of the State address, Tuesday, Kan., Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Topeka, Kan. Kelly says that given the recent mob violence in Washington, the state’s leaders must “must commit ourselves to set an example” of working together. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. — A day after the Biden Administration announced a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for companies that employ more than 100 workers, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has spoken out against it.

“While I appreciate the intention to keep people safe, a goal I share, I don’t believe this directive is the correct, or the most effective, solution for Kansas,” Kelly wrote in a statement.

Missouri and 10 other states filed a lawsuit against the president Friday, saying that the mandate is unconstitutional.

States have been leading the fight against COVID-19 from the start of the pandemic. It is too late to impose a federal standard now that we have already developed systems and strategies that are tailored for our specific needs. I will seek a resolution that continues to recognize the uniqueness of our state and builds on our on-going efforts to combat a once-in-a-century crisis. Governor Laura Kelly

OSHA and President Biden set a deadline of January 4, 2022, for all workers in these companies to be vaccinated or be subject to weekly testing and fines.

Kelly joins a long list of state leaders rejecting the administration’s mandate.