Kansas Governor Laura Kelly speaks out against federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate

TOPEKA, Kan. — A day after the Biden Administration announced a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for companies that employ more than 100 workers, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has spoken out against it.
“While I appreciate the intention to keep people safe, a goal I share, I don’t believe this directive is the correct, or the most effective, solution for Kansas,” Kelly wrote in a statement.
Missouri and 10 other states filed a lawsuit against the president Friday, saying that the mandate is unconstitutional.
States have been leading the fight against COVID-19 from the start of the pandemic. It is too late to impose a federal standard now that we have already developed systems and strategies that are tailored for our specific needs. I will seek a resolution that continues to recognize the uniqueness of our state and builds on our on-going efforts to combat a once-in-a-century crisis.Governor Laura Kelly
OSHA and President Biden set a deadline of January 4, 2022, for all workers in these companies to be vaccinated or be subject to weekly testing and fines.
Kelly joins a long list of state leaders rejecting the administration’s mandate.