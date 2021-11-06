Kansas governor more forceful against COVID vaccine mandates

This photo from Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, shows Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly after an event in Topeka, Kan. The Democratic governor is suggesting that President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates will be difficult for the state to deal with and is questioning whether they will work even though mandates have boosted inoculation rates in other places. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is becoming more forceful in opposing President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

She issued a statement Friday saying it’s too late in the coronavirus pandemic to impose them after states tailored solutions to their needs.

The Democratic governor’s latest statement came after she argued Thursday that federal mandates tend not to work, though they’ve boosted vaccination rates elsewhere.

Kelly faces a difficult race for reelection next year in her Republican-leaning state, and her comments came shortly before Republican Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt announced that Kansas and six other states had filed a federal lawsuit against a mandate for companies with 100 or more workers.