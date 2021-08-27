Kansas Governor ordered flags lowered in honor of U.S. service members killed in Kabul attack

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly ordered flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff in honor of U.S. service members killed and injured in the terror attack at the Kabul airport.

The Flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on August 30.

“My father was career Army, and I know firsthand the sacrifices those in our military and their loved ones make for our country,” Governor Kelly said. “My thoughts are with the families of the victims of Thursday’s tragic attack in Kabul.”

President Joe Biden also ordered U.S. flags be lowered for the same reason.

At least 13 service members died when two suicide bombers and gunmen opened fire on a crowd at the Kabul airport on Thursday.

President Joe Biden vowed retribution against the Islamic extremists he says carried out the attacks. He also says the United States will complete its evacuation of Americans and others, which is scheduled to end Tuesday.

The White House said Friday that another 12,500 people had been evacuated over the past 24 hours.