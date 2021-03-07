Kansas governor signs proclamation marking one-year since first COVID-19 case in state

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Sunday signed a proclamation marking one-year since the first recorded case of COVID-19 in the state and calling March 7, 2021, COVID Memorial Day to honor those that have died due to COVID-19.

“Today, a year after the first recorded COVID case in Kansas, we honor the memories of those we have lost and recognize the frontline workers who have battled this virus over the last year,” Kelly said in a statement released Sunday morning.

Since March 7, 2020, nearly 5,000 Kansans have died due to COVID-19.

“Despite facing conflict and adversity, Kansans from all communities have stepped up for their neighbors, made difficult decisions and followed the public health guidance to keep one another safe,” the proclamation states. “While there is light at the end of the tunnel and vaccines are currently being allocated, Kansans must remain vigilant by wearing mask, social distancing, practicing good hygiene and following the public health experts to further slow the spread.”

The first case in Kansas was located in Johnson County. The patient was reported to be a woman under the age of 50. The same day Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced the first reported case in St. Louis County.