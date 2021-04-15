Kansas has given 1 shot to more than 35% of its population; Missouri lags

MISSION, Kan. — Kansas has crossed the threshold of vaccinating more than 1 million people as a third highly contagious variant is detected in the state.

That means at least 35% of the state’s 2.9 million residents have received at least one shot, according to state data released Wednesday, April 14.

The state hit the mark one day after the Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced that a particularly contagious variant of COVID-19 that is sweeping through Brazil has been detected for the first time in Kansas. The agency said it is investigating how someone in Sedgwick County became infected with the P.1 variant and whether others may have been exposed.

State-by-state numbers paint Kansas in a moderately good light, while Missouri tries to keep up.

NPR reports as of April 15 that Kansas has given at least on shot to as many as 38% of the population. That’s in the top half of states and similar to those around it, including Nebraska, Iowa and Illinois. Meanwhile, Missouri trails at a little more than 32%, which is in the lower half.

When it comes to fully vaccinated residents, Kansas and Missouri are a little more even. Kansas still leads at nearly 24%, but Missouri isn’t as far behind at a little more than 21%. Both numbers are in the bottom half of states’ progress.

NPR’s information comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.