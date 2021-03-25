Kansas health department investigating woman’s death after COVID-19 vaccination

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is investigating the death of an Atchison County woman.

The woman’s obituary said she died from the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 68-year-old received a COVID-19 vaccination in Jefferson County, Kansas. The county health department told the state that it followed appropriate guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, both during and after the vaccination.

In a news release, the KDHE said that during the waiting period after vaccination, the woman began experiencing a severe allergic reaction. The woman received medical treatment and was transported to the hospital where she died.

The KDHE will not confirm a specific cause of death until the investigation is completed.

“It’s a complete tragedy. It’s one more excess and unexplained death in this pandemic that we have to deal with,” said Dr. Dana Hawkinson, medical director of infection prevention and control at the University of Kansas Health System.

Doctors with the University of Kansas Health System didn’t know specifics about the woman’s death, but spoke Tuesday on Facebook Live about some of the questions that will be raised during the investigation.

“The question in my mind is, when someone says they’ve died of the vaccine, so what are the circumstances that make someone say they clearly died from the vaccine when we’ve given over 50,000 individual shots here at KU now and we’ve not had any deaths,” said Dr. Steve Stites, chief medical officer at the health system. “There’ve been millions across the country and around the globe, we’re just not seeing deaths from vaccines.”

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android

The doctors said it’s critical to know if the woman’s death was caused by the vaccine and not linked to something else because it would be an incredibly rare occurrence.

“I would really be concerned that people would hear this and then they would say oh, gosh, I don’t want to die from the vaccine,” Stites said. “There are millions of people who’ve died from COVID-19 and today no proven evidence … that can show you’ve died of a vaccine.”