Kansas health officials add Florida, South Carolina to quarantine list

TOPEKA, Kan. — People who have traveled to South Carolina and Florida will have to quarantine when they return to Kansas, according to new guidance from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The KDHE added the two states to their quarantine list Monday.

People who have traveled to Florida or South Carolina will have to quarantine for 14 days upon return to Kansas.

Other travelers who need to quarantine include people who have visited Alabama, Arizona and Arkansas on or after June 17, people who have been on a cruise ship on or after March 15 and people who have traveled internationally on or after March 15.

Quarantine restrictions were lifted for people traveling from Maryland.

The quarantine does not apply to people working in critical infrastructure or people traveling through Kansas, although health officials recommend limited stops and mask wearing when stopping for gas.

You can find more information here.