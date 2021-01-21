Kansas high school sports to allow more family and friends at games

TOPEKA, Kan. — The state of Kansas is opening the door for additional family members and friends to attend high school sporting events.

The Kansas State High Schools Activities Association held a vote last night. The result was a 46 to 27 decision to allow for a few more people for games.

Starting on Friday, January 29, up to four spectators will be allowed for each student. For most of the season, only two people per student were allowed in for games.

Masks must still be worn at all times. Individual school districts will have the option to enforce a stricter policy depending on local guidelines and parent concerns.

There were no additional changes to the rules.

If you are sick or have been exposed, you should still stay home.

And they will have time to figure out the best way to operate ahead of the playoffs.