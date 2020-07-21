Kansas Highway Patrol asking for help finding vehicle after injured woman found in ditch

NEMAHA COUNTY, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after a woman was found injured in a ditch after possibly falling from a vehicle.

According to KHP, the woman was found injured in a ditch on US-75 near the Nebraska state line around 11 a.m. Monday July, 20.

Investigators believe she fell out of a vehicle.

The highway patrol is asking anyone who may have noticed a white RV towing white Toyota passenger car between 10:27 a.m. and 12 p.m. on US-75 in Nemaha or Brown Counties to call them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kansas Highway Patrol Troop B Headquarters at 785-296-3102.