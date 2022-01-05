Kansas Highway Patrol begins abandoned vehicle removal ahead of winter storm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In preparation for the winter storm coming to the Kansas City area, the Kansas Highway Patrol will begin towing abandoned vehicles from highways and interstates to make way for snow removal efforts.

Vehicle removal will start on Wednesday at 12 p.m. and will be at the owner’s expense.

The Kansas Department of Transportation said the abandoned vehicles inhibit their ability to clear roadways completely.

Driver’s whose vehicles are towed can call KHP Communications at *47 to find out where it was taken.

Highway patrol troopers and motorist assist technicians will continue to remove vehicles from the roadway until KDOT is finished removing snow.

Snow and frigid temperatures are in the forecast for the metro and will impact travel on the roadways.