Kansas Highway Patrol investigating after woman struck, killed near Turner Diagonal on I-70

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after a woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kansas.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. near Turner Diagonal on eastbound I-70.

KHP said the woman was struck by the driver of a 2016 BMW while walking in the eastbound lanes and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The people inside the vehicle were not injured.

Investigators are working to determine the identity of the woman killed and why she was walking on the interstate.

Anyone that may have information about this incident is asked to contact the Kansas Highway Patrol Troop G Headquarters at (316)652-261.