Kansas Highway Patrol looking for witnesses in deadly hit-and-run crash on I-35

OTTAWA, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol is looking for witnesses regarding a deadly hit-and-run crash in Franklin County following a road rage incident Friday night.

The crash was reported just before 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, on Interstate 35 at mile marker 193 or near Tennessee Road, according to the highway patrol.

The driver of a Jeep and the driver of a Dodge Ram were both traveling south for several miles and involved in a road rage incident. The driver of the Dodge began tailgating the Jeep, would speed up an ddrive beside the Jeep then slow down and get behind the Jeep.

The driver of the Dodge changed lanes in front of the Jeep and came to a stop in the right lane in front of the Jeep near mile marker 193, according to KHP.

The driver of the Dodge got out of her vehicle and began walking to the driver side window of the Jeep while shouting.

According to people in the Jeep and a witness, a semi-trailer struck the rear driver side quarter panel of the Jeep and the driver of the Dodge while she was standing at the driver side window of the Jeep.

The driver of the Dodge was taken to Overland Park Regional where she died from her injuries. She has been identified as 54-year-old Lori Anne Maxwell, of Gloversville, New York.

KHP said the driver of the semi continued south on I-35. A witness stated she believed the semi possibly had a blue bull rack cattle trailer.

Anyone with information is asked to call Technical Trooper William Bailiff at 913-782-8100.