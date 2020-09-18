Officials release name of motorcycle driver killed in crash on I-35 near 18th Street

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol has released the name of a motorcycle driver who was killed in a crash on I-35 Thursday afternoon.

According to KHP, deputies responded to a three vehicle crash on I-35 near 18th Street around 1:20 p.m.

David R. Burkhardt, 43, of Lenexa was driving his Harley Davidson when traffic slowed on the interstate.

When this happened Burkhardt’s bike crashed into the back of a 2016 Toyota, causing him to fall off of the motorcycle and land in the left lane of traffic where he was struck by the rear tires of a trailer.

Burkhardt was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured.