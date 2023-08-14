OLATHE, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking the public for help identifying a driver who struck and killed pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend.

The crash happened on Aug. 12 around 2:30 a.m. along southbound Interstate 35 north of the exit to Santa Fe Street in Johnson County, Kansas.

Troopers say a maroon Volvo truck hauling a white trailer continued driving after hitting a pedestrian on the interstate Saturday.

KHP has not yet identified the pedestrian killed in the crash. Troopers have not provided any additional details about the driver. Anyone who saw the crash, or has more information about the vehicle shown below is asked to call Trooper William Bailiff at 913-782-8100.

Photo provided by Kansas Highway Patrol.

Photo provided by Kansas Highway Patrol.

