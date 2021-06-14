Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper, other officers lift trailer off man trapped underneath

EUDORA, Kan. — A Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper and three members of the Eudora Police Department are credited with saving a man’s life.

Lt. Dennis Shoemaker with the Kansas Highway Patrol and the police officers responded to an accident on K-10 Highway in Douglas County on May 28. A man had tried to change a flat tire on the shoulder when his trailer fell on him and trapped him underneath.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the four officers lifted the trailer off the man and free him. The man’s injuries were so severe that three officers began first aid while the fourth officer shielded the man’s wife from his injuries.

According to the patrol’s Facebook post, Shoemaker speaks to or texts with the man’s family almost daily.

Other responders said if the officers hadn’t of arrived when they did, the victim likely wouldn’t have survived.

