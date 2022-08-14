WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new study that showed states, where homes are selling for less than list price, shows Kansas homes are selling above list price.

The study is done by RubyHome and analyzed historical Zillow data from the previous 12 months that sold at a different amount than the list price.

Kansas came in 38th in the nation, with homes selling for 100.99% of the list price.

The study found that West Virginia is the state with the lowest sales-to-list ratio, where homes were selling for on average 97.28% of their list price.

Number three on the list was Oklahoma, where homes were selling for 98.07% on average.

This study was conducted by RubyHome. Here is the full list:

#StateAverage sales-to-list ratio
1West Virginia97.28%
2Illinois97.57%
3Oklahoma98.07%
4Iowa98.21%
5Kentucky98.22%
6Louisiana98.33%
7Mississippi98.44%
8Arkansas98.87%
9Florida98.90%
10Texas98.90%
11Missouri98.92%
12North Dakota99.11%
13Alabama99.15%
14Maryland99.22%
15Indiana99.23%
16South Carolina99.27%
17Ohio99.28%
18Wyoming99.32%
19Tennessee99.36%
20Hawaii99.39%
21Georgia99.45%
22Arizona99.86%
23Pennsylvania99.92%
24Delaware99.99%
25Idaho100.11%
26Nevada100.14%
27New Jersey100.27%
28North Carolina100.37%
29Michigan100.59%
30Minnesota100.61%
31Oregon100.72%
32Utah100.81%
33Virginia100.82%
34Colorado100.88%
35Montana100.89%
36Nebraska100.91%
37New York100.98%
38Kansas100.99%
39Connecticut101.24%
40South Dakota101.41%
41Wisconsin101.82%
42Vermont101.91%
43California102.23%
44Massachusetts102.41%
45Rhode Island102.46%
46Maine102.68%
47New Mexico102.82%
48Washington103.15%
49New Hampshire103.17%

