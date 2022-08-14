WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new study that showed states, where homes are selling for less than list price, shows Kansas homes are selling above list price.

The study is done by RubyHome and analyzed historical Zillow data from the previous 12 months that sold at a different amount than the list price.

Kansas came in 38th in the nation, with homes selling for 100.99% of the list price.

The study found that West Virginia is the state with the lowest sales-to-list ratio, where homes were selling for on average 97.28% of their list price.

Number three on the list was Oklahoma, where homes were selling for 98.07% on average.

This study was conducted by RubyHome, a real estate broker offering a comprehensive selection of luxury properties in California. Here is the full list:

# State Average sales-to-list ratio 1 West Virginia 97.28% 2 Illinois 97.57% 3 Oklahoma 98.07% 4 Iowa 98.21% 5 Kentucky 98.22% 6 Louisiana 98.33% 7 Mississippi 98.44% 8 Arkansas 98.87% 9 Florida 98.90% 10 Texas 98.90% 11 Missouri 98.92% 12 North Dakota 99.11% 13 Alabama 99.15% 14 Maryland 99.22% 15 Indiana 99.23% 16 South Carolina 99.27% 17 Ohio 99.28% 18 Wyoming 99.32% 19 Tennessee 99.36% 20 Hawaii 99.39% 21 Georgia 99.45% 22 Arizona 99.86% 23 Pennsylvania 99.92% 24 Delaware 99.99% 25 Idaho 100.11% 26 Nevada 100.14% 27 New Jersey 100.27% 28 North Carolina 100.37% 29 Michigan 100.59% 30 Minnesota 100.61% 31 Oregon 100.72% 32 Utah 100.81% 33 Virginia 100.82% 34 Colorado 100.88% 35 Montana 100.89% 36 Nebraska 100.91% 37 New York 100.98% 38 Kansas 100.99% 39 Connecticut 101.24% 40 South Dakota 101.41% 41 Wisconsin 101.82% 42 Vermont 101.91% 43 California 102.23% 44 Massachusetts 102.41% 45 Rhode Island 102.46% 46 Maine 102.68% 47 New Mexico 102.82% 48 Washington 103.15% 49 New Hampshire 103.17%

For more information on the study, you can visit RubyHome’s website by clicking here.