Kansas hospitals hit by critical blood shortages

The nation’s blood shortages, a result of increased trauma cases, transplants and elective surgeries amid the pandemic, have put stress on hospitals across the country. (Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. — Hospitals across Kansas and the nation are experiencing a critical blood shortage which is posing a serious risk to medical professionals being able to perform necessary patient care.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Trauma Program, both organizations are encouraging those who are able to schedule an appointment to donate blood to help combat the shortage.

This announcement comes as the the Red Cross declares that it is experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade with less than a one-day supply of critical blood types.

“We encourage Kansans who can donate blood to schedule an appointment today,” Janet Stanek, Acting Secretary, said. “Blood donation helps ensure our hospitals can continue their operations and has the ability to save lives.”

Donation centers are providing specific guidance for the blood donation process and safety measures taken within their centers during the pandemic.

According to the National Institutes of Health, blood donations are safe under the current COVID-19 screening guidelines.

To find blood donation locations, go to websites such as savealifenow.org, AmericasBlood.org or redcrossblood.org.