Kansas House Rep. Brett Parker resigns from legislature

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Representative Brett Parker, D – Overland Park, announced that he is resigning from his position in the 29th district.

In a tweet, Parker said, “It is bittersweet to wrap up my time in office but I am excited to explore the next step in my career & create more space for friends & family.”

I'm grateful for so many people for supporting me and believing in me. I am so proud of the work of our Democratic caucus day in and day out in Topeka. They will continue to make us all proud. — Brett Parker (@BrettParker4KS) May 11, 2021

Parker was elected to the Kansas House of Representatives after defeating incumbent James Todd, R – Overland Park, in 2016. He defeated Todd again in 2018 and Republican Jerry Clinton in 2020.

He was most recently a Ranking Minorty Member on the Health and Human Services Committee as well as serving on the Appropriations, Elections and Insurance and Pensions committees.

According to his campaign website, Parker was a proponent of medicaid expansion, protecting education funding, secure and fair elections, lowering the food sales tax, common sense gun reform and social equity.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android