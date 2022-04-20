WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A “domestic quarrel” turned violent Friday night in Wabaunsee County, according to the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to 15979 Cattleman Road in rural Wabaunsee County and found a man shot inside his home by his wife, according to the sheriff’s office on April, 15. Emergency crews took him to Stormont Vail in Topeka with a gunshot wound, but he is expected to survive.

Deputies arrested Renee Lynn Larson, 54, for aggravated battery. She was being held at the Wabaunsee County Jail as of Wednesday.