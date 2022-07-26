LANSING, Kan. — A Kansas inmate is charged with attacking a corrections officer at the Lansing Correctional Facility last year.

The Leavenworth County District Attorney charged 37-year-old Ron Larsen, Jr. with aggravated battery stemming from the Nov. 3, 2021, attack. Larsen is also charged with trafficking contraband.

The Kansas Organization of State Employees is the union that represents corrections officers at the prison. According to the union, the officer was on patrol by herself at the time of the attack on Nov. 3, 2021.

The union said Larsen allegedly used a padlock attached to a belt to repeatedly punch the guard in the face and head.

The attack happened near evening shift change and left the guard with facial fractures, other broken bones, and a possible severe head injury, according to the union.

Disciplinary reports from the Kansas Department of Corrections show Larsen has four disciplinary actions on his record from the night of the attack.

The actions include assault, battery, disobeying orders, and being in possession of dangerous contraband.

Prison records also show Larsen was transferred from the Lansing Correctional Facility to a prison near Wichita on Nov. 4, 2021, just hours after the guard was attacked and severely injured.

In the eight months since Larson was transferred to the El Dorado Corrections Facility, he’s been in trouble at least twice, according to his disciplinary report.

It said Larson was caught with dangerous contraband the day after he was transferred from Lansing to the El Dorado prison.

He was also disciplined later in January for disobeying orders and being under the influence.

According to the records kept by the Kansas Department of Corrections, Larsen has been in and out of prison since 2004, and has a long history of disciplinary actions on his record.

Larsen is currently serving time for a 2017 Johnson County crime spree involving aggravated burglary, kidnapping, and theft. Prison records show he is not eligible for parole until 2047.

