TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt released a statement Wednesday confirming she has breast cancer.

Schmidt released the news June 14 regarding her cancer diagnosis in a statement that can be seen, in full, below:

“Earlier today, I shared with Kansas Insurance Department staff that during a routine mammogram, my doctor ordered a biopsy of an area of concern and that test revealed that I have breast cancer. In the coming weeks, I will undergo treatment at the University of Kansas Cancer Center to remove and treat the cancer. I expect to make a full recovery. As Insurance Commissioner and a pharmacist, I have often played a supporting role in many Kansans’ fight against cancer. Now that I am on the other side, their stories, their determination and their strength are the foundation on which I face this fight. I am grateful for the incredible medical team caring for me as well as the love and support of my husband, Mike. (Send prayers for Mike! I’m not a very good patient.) I will continue work at the Kansas Insurance Department with the support of the best staff around and operations will not be interrupted. I am encouraged by the support of my friends and family, but what I ask is that you schedule your yearly mammogram or encourage the women in your life to do so. While uncomfortable, awkward and let’s be honest, painful, I am proof this preventative procedure can save lives. And as always, if you have an issue with insurance, I hope you will call the Department to assist!” Kansas Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt

Schmidt is described as a lifelong Kansan on the Kansas Insurance Department’s website. A native of Wichita, she attended the University of Kansas, eventually graduating from the University of Kansas School of Pharmacy to pursue a career as a pharmacist. She was elected Kansas Insurance Commissioner in 2022 after serving 14 years with the Kansas Legislature.