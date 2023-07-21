LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A Leavenworth man who was suspected of child sexual abuse will serve prison time after a jury found him guilty of those charges and conspiring with fellow inmates to have two of his victims murdered.

On July 19, a Leavenworth County jury found Steven M. Manczuk, 40, guilty of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, sexual exploitation of a child, and solicitation to commit capital murder.

Manczuk was in custody for rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, and sexual exploitation of a child charges when authorities learned he was looking for help to have two of his victims murdered.

In November of 2022, Manczuk solicited help from fellow inmates in an attempt to have his victims murdered. Those inmates then reported their interaction with Manczuk to detectives.

According to a press release from Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson, the initial charges come from incidents that occurred between 2010 and 2013 when the victims were under the age of 14.

The FBI first began investigating Manczuk in May of 2020 after the FBI’s Detroit Division connected him to an online conversation with a man being investigated in Michigan.

In July of 2011, Manczuk used a Skype account under the name “steve.manczuck83” to share child pornography pictures with the man. FBI agents say Manczuk also told the man he had access to a child to sexually abuse.

In June 2021, FBI Detroit notified the FBI Kansas City office and began investigating Manczuk for the suspected sexual abuse of minors. During the investigation, victims came forward and described to agents the crimes that had been committed against them.

Those victim descriptions matched the images discovered by the FBI and Manczuk was later arrested.

“This is a job well done by all agencies. We are incredibly grateful to our FBI, who are vigilantly hunting down these people and working to protect our children,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said in a press release.