Kansas K-9 tracks down suspect through heavy brush, stands on top of him before arrest

WELLINGTON, Kan. — Ruby the K-9 officer for Kansas game wardens may be pushing 10 years of old, but her sniffer works just fine.

That was evident earlier this month when Ruby played a key role in tracking down a man wanted by police in the south-central Kansas town of Wellington.

A Monday Facebook posting by Kansas Wildlife & Parks-Game Wardens said Ruby and her handler, Chris Stout, joined in the search for the suspect on Oct. 8 at Wellington City Lake. The man was wanted for an outstanding felony warrant and had been seen at the lake.

Ruby immediately picked up the track and the K-9 duo ran through deep mud following the track. The track then turned into waist high Bind Weed and other vegetation, which made it very difficult for Ruby to pull the leash.

After several attempts to get through the heavy vegetation, Ruby’s lead was removed, and again put her nose down and led the K-9 duo deeper into the brush, which turned into saplings that were about 10-feet high.

Ruby found the suspect “face down in mud under dense brush.” She then stood on top of the man and licked him as Stout caught up.

The officer ordered the man to “show his hands” and was then handcuffed, officials say. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Sumner County Jail.

After the arrest, Ruby was rewarded for her work and took a dip in the lake.