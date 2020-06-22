Kansas labor secretary resigns amid problems with unemployment

TOPEKA, Kan. — Embattled Kansas Labor Secretary Delia Garcia resigned amid escalating problems with the state’s unemployment insurance caseload. Governor Laura Kelly announced Monday she had accepted Garcia’s resignation and appointed the governor’s Deputy Chief of Staff Ryan Wright as acting secretary until a permanent candidate is nominated.

“As Governor, I’m responsible for KDOL’s handling of unemployment claims. I am taking immediate action to ensure Kansans who are out of work, through no fault of their own, are getting the assistance they need,” Governor Kelly stated in a news release.

“I want to thank Secretary García for her service to Kansas. While states around the country have struggled to manage unemployment claims during the worst public health crisis in a century, Secretary García inherited an agency that had its funding, its technology, and its staff gutted by the previous administration.”

On June 10, duplicate payments totaling $7 million were made to more than 4,500 claimants of pandemic unemployment assistance and compensation programs. The Labor department last week reversed those payments, causing some recipients’ bank accounts to be overdrawn.

We’re expecting to learn more about the changes at KDOL during a 4 p.m. news conference with Gov. Kelly.