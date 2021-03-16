Kansas law could keep Overland Park woman with stage 4 cancer from life-saving help

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Cancer patients getting treatment from out-of-state doctors through telemedicine might soon be out of luck. A provision allowing this exemption in Kansas and other states is about to expire.

Before COVID-19, states like Kansas restricted telemedicine to doctors licensed in Kansas treating Kansas patients. But when the coronavirus struck last March, Kansas lawmakers passed an exception allowing patients to talk to any doctor anywhere in the United States through telemedicine.

Jill Lee of Overland Park is one of those patients. Doctors diagnosed her with stage 4 colon cancer last year.

“They found cancer in my liver and in my lungs, and so it was already progressed pretty far by the time they found it,” Jill Lee said.

She said she contacted surgeons in Kansas to take the cancer out of her body, but no one was willing to operate. A support group recommended a doctor in California. She reached out to him, and he agreed to do the surgery once she regained her strength.

In the meantime, they’ve been doing telemedicine appointments over the internet. A few weeks ago, she learned the telemedicine exemption in Kansas expires March 31, meaning she would not be able to meet with him again via the internet after that date.

“I know there are great doctors in Kansas, but they are holding us hostage basically to the options that we have here and not allowing us to go elsewhere for treatment that could potentially save my life,” Lee said. “If an in-state doctor is not going to offer me the same care as an out-of-state doctor, then in my opinion, I should be able to go to that out-of-state doctor.”

We reached out to the Kansas State Board of Healing Arts, and Executive Director Tucker Poling said doctors not licensed in Kansas can apply for a temporary extension to continue practicing telemedicine with Kansas patients.

“I encourage any physicians with questions about their options to continue treating Kansas patients to reach out to me,” Poling said. “We will continue to provide as much flexibility as permitted under the law for these providers to preserve continuity of care.”

The extension is for 30 days. Jill said her doctor in California is currently applying for the waiver. But she wants a more permanent fix.

“The only option I have for surgery is somebody out of state because to this point, nobody in Kansas will offer me the kind of care that the surgeon in California will,” Lee said.

The Kansas Senate and House recently passed bills extending the telemedicine exemption – one for a year, another permanently. Lawmakers from both chambers will meet in committee in April to craft a compromise bill that could soon be passed, allowing cancer patients like Jill the ability to continue seeing their out-of-state doctors through telemedicine.

