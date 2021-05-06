Kansas law enforcement bike 80 miles to Topeka, honor fallen officers

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Nearly 40 Kansas police officers and sheriff’s deputies are paying tribute to fallen colleagues Thursday by riding bicycles to Topeka.

The ride started at Overland Park police headquarters, where officer Mike Mosher had been stationed. Mosher was killed in a shootout with a suspect a year ago at this time.

“They are Overland Park, we are Leawood, but it doesn’t matter,” Leawood Police Capt. Kirt Yoder said. “They are our neighbors. We work with each other day-in and day-out, every day on calls. We have officers who went to the academy with Mike. They knew Mike. He was a friend, not just a colleague, but a friend.”

The group of law enforcement officers trained for several months to prepare for the journey. They hope to average 15 miles an hour during the 80 mile ride.

The excursion ends at the Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial in Topeka. There will be a welcome ceremony for the cyclists at the end of the day, concluding with a candlelight vigil at 8 p.m.