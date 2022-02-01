Topeka (KSNT) – A Kansas lawmaker, Susan Lee Carlson, 69, of Clay Center, has been charged for driving under the influence and failure to maintain a single lane.

According to Topeka police Lt. Manuel Munoz, officers with the Topeka Police Department stopped Carlson on Jan. 31, around 9 p.m. near S.W. 14th Street and S. Topeka Blvd.

According to police, “the investigation and subsequent testing determined that Susan Lee Carlson, 69, of Clay Center, was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.”

According to the Shawnee County Adult Detention Center, a court date of March 1 has been set. Carlson was released after posting a $1,000 bond.

Carlson served 21 years as a city judge in Clay Center, Kansas.