Kansas Lawmaker charged with 3 counts of battery, court appearance scheduled

OTTAWA, Kan. — Prosecutors charge a Kansas House member with three counts of battery involving a high school student.

They say Mark Samsel injured a student April 28 as he worked as a substitute teacher at Wellsville High School.

Videos show Samsel ranting at students, talking about sex, suicide and other inappropriate things, even using profanity in front of the students.

At the time, students reported that Samsel specifically targeted one teen boy, shoving and kicking the student in the groin, according to parents.

Wellsville School District said Samsel is no longer allowed to teach in its district.

Franklin County Attorney Brandon Jones declined to comment after filing the charges. Samsel did not immediately return telephone and email messages seeking comment.

Samsel is scheduled to be in court Wednesday morning.

If convicted, Samsel faces up to six months in jail and a find up to $1,000 on each charge.

Kansas House leadership previously said it was investigating the incident at the high school involving Samsel.

After his arrest on battery charges, Samsel also resigned from his seat on the board of trustees at his alma mater, Missouri Valley College, in Marshall, Missouri. Samsel graduated from the college in 2007.

