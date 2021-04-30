Kansas lawmaker, substitute teacher arrested on battery involving student

WELLSVILLE, Kan. — Kansas Rep. Mark Samsel is out of jail a day after being arrested.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Samsel was arrested for misdemeanor battery involving a students. He has since been released on bond.

Investigators said Samsel was working as a substitute teacher in the Wellsville School District at the time.

The school district is aware of the situation according to a letter sent to parents Thursday.

“At this time, we are prevented from commenting further on this situation. This is not due to a lack of transparency but due to privacy laws that prevent us from doing so,” Ryan Bradbury, Wellsville Superintendent, said in the letter.

The Republican represents Kansas House District 5, which includes Wellsville and the surrounding area.

“We learned today that Rep. Mark Samsel was involved in an incident and law enforcement was contacted. We are not yet aware of the details, but are in process of gathering as much information as we can,” House Republican leadership said in a joint statement.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android