Kansas lawmakers OK barring COVID-19 suits, curbing governor

TOPEKA, Kan. — Republicans have pushed a big package through the GOP-controlled Kansas Legislature that would shield businesses and health care providers from coronavirus-related lawsuits.

The bill they approved Friday also would shift control of the state’s pandemic response from Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly to legislative leaders.

The sweeping bill was approved by votes of 27-11 in the Senate and 76-34 in the House.

The measure reflects Republicans’ view that Kelly is reopening the state’s economy too slowly and has been too aggressive with restrictions.

Kelly accused GOP lawmakers of trying to “cram” proposal through the Legislature and Democrats were skeptical of the provisions protecting businesses.