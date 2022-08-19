TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Attorney General’s Office says they’ve approved three of the Kansas Lottery’s regulations surrounding sports betting.

They’ve sent back to the lottery several rules that have to do with the definitions, marketing agreements, and advertising revolving around sports betting though.

Friday’s statement comes out a day after the AG’s office said they’ve identified “significant legal issues” with the Kansas Lottery’s proposed regulations. The statement came out after Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced sports betting would start in the state September 1.

“So, I don’t know specifically what Derek’s Schmidt’s Office is objecting to,” Kansas Reflector Reporter Tim Carpenter said in an interview with FOX4 Friday.

Carpenter does not think any of the issues between the lottery and the Attorney General’s Office will keep people from being able to bet in Kansas by September 1 though.

“Certainly, state government is more effective and efficient than that,” Carpenter said. “They’ve had months to put this together.”

He also brought up the fact that Schmidt is running for Governor against Laura Kelly coming up this November. He still thinks the lottery and the Attorney General’s Office will meet their September 1 deadline.

“There’s a lot at stake and a lot of public interest in this,” Carpenter continued. “Nobody wants to look like they’re a lazy bureaucrat.”

“This is an ordinary course of business with the Lottery and The Attorney General’s office, and the Lottery is confident that any issues the Attorney General has potentially identified will be worked out very quickly,” Kansas Lottery Public Information Officer Cory Thone said Friday.

