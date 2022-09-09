In this photo illustration, a man types on an illuminated computer keyboard typically favored by computer coders. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas man admits downloading thousands of images containing child pornography.

Justin Packham, 34, of Shawnee pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of possession of child pornography.

Court documents show an online tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified the Shawnee Police Department that dozens of illegal images were uploaded into Google Drive in December 2020.

Investigators determined the email account used belonged to Packham while he was on parole for another crime.

Officers arrested Packham in February 2021, for violation the conditions of his parole.

Shawnee police executed a search warrant at his home and found more than 1,000 child pornography photos and videos on various electronic devices and thumb drives.

Court documents show Packman admitted he’d downloaded the images from the internet during a police interview.

Packham faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on Dec. 8.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.