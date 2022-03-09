MOUND CITY, Kan. — The Linn County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office along with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation arrested a 67-year-old Pleasanton man Wednesday after he previously made threats that forced the county courthouse to shut down.

Albert C. Hinds faces charges including criminal threat and terrorism.

The KBI alleges Hinds made threats towards banking staff and officers at the Linn County Courthouse in December 2021. After he made the threats, the building shut down temporarily.

Hinds was arrested just after 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Food Fair Super Market in Mound City.

He has been booked into the Bourbon County, Kansas Jail.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.