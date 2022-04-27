SHAWNEE, Kan. — A Kansas man has been charged with first-degree murder in the 2018 deadly stabbing of another man.

Vincenzo Anecio Lucasta, 49, of Paola, Kansas is set to appear in court Wednesday afternoon and his bond is currently at $2 million.

On Aug. 8, 2018, around 1:06 a.m., Shawnee, Kansas police officers were dispatched to the area of West 51st Street and Monticello in response to a physical disturbance call.

Upon arrival, officers located 57-year-old David Paterno inside of a home severely beaten and suffering from stabbing wounds.

Paterno was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

