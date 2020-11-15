Kansas man dies after truck he was riding in rolled over

CLOUD COUNTY, Kan. — A Kansas man died after the pickup truck he was riding in rolled over in a roadside ditch.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the wreck happened around 11:15 p.m. Saturday in Cloud County about three miles north of Aurora.

Investigators determined that the driver of a southbound GMC pickup left the road and rolled over after it entered a ditch on the east side of the road.

Authorities said 38-year-old Ryan Peltier of Concordia died at the scene of the crash. The truck’s driver, 40-year-old Amanda Applebee of Aurora was taken to Cloud County Hospital with serious injuries.