Kansas man killed after being struck by semi while changing tire on I-35 in Franklin County

OTTAWA, Kan. — A 73-year-old Wichita man is dead after he was struck by a semi while attempting to change the tire on his vehicle in Franklin County.

The incident was reported just before 5:30 a.m. on Interstate 35, about half a mile south of Tennessee Road or northeast of Ottawa, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

KHP says the driver of the semi was headed north on I-35 in the right lane when he failed to maintain the lane, driving over the right white edge line, before striking the victim, who was changing the left front tire of his 2005 Chevy Impala.

The driver of the semi continued northbound after the incident before being stopped by law enforcement near Gardner, according to KHP.

The victim, identified as Sidney Leroy Huff, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people were reported to be in Huff’s vehicle, but were not injured, according to KHP.

No charges have been filed at this time. The incident remains under investigation.