Kansas man killed in crash involving semi in Platte County

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — A Kansas man was killed Thursday after a pickup truck he was driving collided with a semi, according to the sheriff’s office.

The wreck was reported just before 5:15 p.m. on Missouri 92 Highway near Hackberry Road.

A 1995 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling west on the highway when it crossed into the eastbound lane and struck a 1996 Peterbilt semi-truck, the Platte County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 55-year-old man from Leavenworth, Kansas, died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. The victim’s name has not been released pending family notification.

No other injuries were reported.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office Crash Team was investigating.