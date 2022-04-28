PRINCETON, Kan. — A 31-year-old Newton, Kansas, man has died after a head-on crash in Franklin County early Thursday morning.

The crash was reported just after 4:40 a.m. on northbound U.S. Highway 59, just south of Finney Road, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2012 Mazda CX9 was traveling north on U.S. 59 and the driver of a 2010 Toyota Tacoma was traveling south when the driver of the Mazda crossed the center line and went into the southbound lanes, striking the Tacoma.

The 18-year-old male driver of the Mazda was taken to Overland Park Regional with suspected serious injuries.

The driver of the Tacoma was pronounced dead at the scene and identified as Bryce Jacob Crump.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

