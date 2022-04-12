OTTAWA, Kan. — A 26-year-old Osawatomie, Kansas man has died following a crash in Franklin County.

Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash Monday just after 1:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of Vermont Road.

Deputies said the driver of a motorcycle was traveling south when he struck a hay trailer being towed into the entrance of a field.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene and identified as Edward Gulley.

The crash is being investigated by the Franklin County Crash Team that consists of sheriff’s office deputies and officers from the Ottawa Police Department.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Franklin County Emergency Communications Center at (785)-242-3800.