LINWOOD, Kan. — A 67-year-old Linwood, Kansas man plead guilty on Friday in the 2018 shooting death of 61-year-old Constance Perryman.

Dan Stuart Flannagan plead guilty in Leavenworth County Court to voluntary manslaughter.

According to court documents, on April 3, 2018, Flannagan and his live in girlfriend Perryman started to argue.

Flannagan fired a shotgun multiple times catching the attention of one of his roommates who lived in a trailer on the property. The roommate saw Flannagan and the victim outside verbally arguing.

After a short time, the roommate heard another shot and went back outside to investigate. The roommate saw Flannagan standing near where Perryman was last seen and Flannagan saying “get up.”

The victim was later found with wounds from shotgun pellets on her arm and one pellet wound that went under her arm, and that wound ended up striking her heart, killing her.

Officers searched the scene and found a spent .410 shell casing and a substantial amount of blood where the victim was last seen.

Sentencing for Flannagan is scheduled to take place April 8, 2022 at 11 a.m.