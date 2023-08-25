LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 59-year-old Easton, Kansas man pleads on charges connected to a deadly crash last month involving a UTV vehicle.

Gregory Zule led guilty one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of driving under the influence.

Zule was under the influence of alcohol on July 15, according to court documents, when he crashed a UTV vehicle he was driving in rural Leavenworth County.

Court documents say following the crash, Zule told Leavenworth deputies he swerved to miss a deer, causing the vehicle to roll. His wife died in the crash.

Sentencing for Zule is set to take place on October 6.