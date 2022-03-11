LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A Kansas man admits to his involvement in the death of his wife.

Andrew Wieland, 38, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, aggravated battery and interfering with law enforcement

Leavenworth police responded to a home on May 30, 2019. They found Wieland on the front porch.

Officers entered the house and found Wieland’s wife, Heather Wunderlich, motionless in the middle of the living room floor. Court documents show she had injuries to her head and face.

Wieland claimed that he’d been sleeping in an upstairs bedroom when his wife fell down the stairs.

Investigators took a closer look and determined that Wunderlich’s body was wet and it appeared someone washed her. They also found blood stains on the carpet, wall, and stairs. Inside a bathtub, officers found towels with blood on them. They also found evidence of a possible struggle around the house.

An autopsy determined Wunderlich died from a broken hyoid bone in her throat.

Wieland will be sentenced on May 25, 2022, almost exactly three years after Wunderlich’s death.

